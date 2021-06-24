Diabetes type 2: Best breakfast ideas for increasing energy and lowering blood sugar

Type 2 diabetes originates from a dysfunction in the way the body processes the hormone insulin. One of the most important roles insulin performs in the body is regulating blood sugar – the main type of sugar a person gets from food. Not eating the right kind of food , particularly in the morning, can have dire effects on not only a person’s energy levels but also with their blood sugar levels.

Two common reasons for tiredness or have less energy are a direct result of having too high or too low blood sugar levels.

In both cases, the tiredness is the result of having an imbalance between one’s level of blood glucose and the amount or effectiveness of circulating insulin.

Many people with type 2 diabetes will describe themselves as feeling tired, lethargic or fatigued at times.

This is because tiredness is a major symptom of type 2 diabetes but also it comes down to the type of food consumed.

With breakfast meals being integral in providing a person with the right kind of energy to last the day, what are the best options?

