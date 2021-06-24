Diabetes type 2: Best breakfast ideas for increasing energy and lowering blood sugar

Type 2 diabetes originates from a dysfunction in the way the body processes the hormone insulin. One of the most important roles insulin performs in the body is regulating blood sugar – the main type of sugar a person gets from food. Not eating the right kind of food, particularly in the morning, can have dire effects on not only a person’s energy levels but also with their blood sugar levels.
Two common reasons for tiredness or have less energy are a direct result of having too high or too low blood sugar levels.
In both cases, the tiredness is the result of having an imbalance between one’s level of blood glucose and the amount or effectiveness of circulating insulin.
Many people with type 2 diabetes will describe themselves as feeling tired, lethargic or fatigued at times.
This is because tiredness is a major symptom of type 2 diabetes but also it comes down to the type of food consumed.
With breakfast meals being integral in providing a person with the right kind of energy to last the day, what are the best options?
DON’T MISS
High blood pressure: Hot drink proven to lower BP [TIPS]
Arthritis treatment: Foods to avoid [ADVICE]
Vitamin B12: Five signs on skin, eyes and mouth [INSIGHT]
According to Medical News Today, the best breakfast ideas for type 2 diabetics include:
- Smoothies
- Oatmeal
- Eggs
- Healthy cereals
- Yoghurt
- Fruit
The key to choosing a nutritious breakfast that will keep one full and keep blood sugar levels in a healthy range can vary from person to person, notes the American Diabetes Association.
A diabetes-friendly breakfast is one that includes a combination of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats in the right proportions, which helps balance blood sugar.
A simple diabetes-friendly breakfast is a plate of eggs and avocado on whole-grain toast or a bowl of fruit and yoghurt.
For breakfast ideas which should be avoided to help keep energy levels up and blood sugars down, avoid sugary cereals, bagels with cream cheese or bacon.
Breakfast is important for people with diabetes, said Medical News Today.
The health site continued: “It enables a person to feel full and can help keep blood glucose levels stable.
“Insulin sensitivity is often higher in the morning than the evening, so an eating schedule that includes breakfast and minimises late-night eating is preferable.
“Many conventional breakfast foods are high in sugar, fat, and salt, but many tasty and varied alternatives provide healthful fibre and other nutrients.
“A person with a diagnosis of diabetes should work with their doctor or dietitian to create an effective diet plan that suits them.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More
0 Comments