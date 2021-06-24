DOTA 2 Battle Pass, Spectre Arcana, Nemestice event game live with TI10

The DOTA 2 Battle Pass has been revealed, with the Tier 1 bundle costing 7.49, Level 50 priced at 26.99, and 41.99 for Level 100.

The Nemestice 2021 Battle Pass will expire if not used by Jan 1, 2022, and has been released alongside the latest TI10 Qualifiers.

The official Battle Pass description read: “In the wake of the Mad Moon’s destruction, willful fragments of Radiant Ore and Direstone crashed upon our world.

“But a third type of stone—Nemestice, warped remnants of the shattered moon still unswayed by either petulant Ancient and bursting with Zet’s sacrificed power—was left drifting behind.

“Aeons later, Nemestice at last makes landfall to disrupt their battle, and to those who would hold power over both Ancients, there is no greater prize.”

The 2021 Battle Pass is confirmed to include the Dragon Knight Persona and the awaited reveal of the Spectre Arcana.

Alongside the new 2021 Battle Pass is the Nemestice Event Game, which according to Valve, is open to everyone.

Gamers taking on the new event will need to harvest smouldering fragments from the crashing meteorites to seize a power that rivals both Radiant and Dire.