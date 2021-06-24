Free Play Days – Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Overwatch Origins Edition, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Play like a Boss, as extraordinary heroes, or as fellow rat-smashers. Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Overwatch Origins Edition and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 are all available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, June 24 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, June 27 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games here on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the game and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discount percentage may vary by region.

Game Details

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Overwatch Origins Edition

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected takes the saga to another level, with the Boss of the Saints now President of America trying to save the world from a deadly alien invasion. It’s as ridiculous as it sounds, but you’ll find yourself laughing along as you revel in the crazy characters and incredible in-jokes. With incredible super powers at your disposal such as hyperspeed, the ability to leap over buildings, and even telekinesis – become the Super Hero-in-Chief to save the day. Saints Row IV: Re-Elected also boasts all 25 packs of DLC.

Overwatch Origins Edition

Challenge your enemies in the ultimate team-based shooter game and take your place in the world of Overwatch for free now through June 27. Choose your hero from a diverse cast of soldiers, scientists, adventurers, and oddities. Play with friends across Xbox and other platforms with the launch of Cross-Play. Group up now for free and join the limited time in-game event, Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge, to unlock explosive rewards. Keep pushing the payload and purchase Overwatch Legendary Edition for 67% off now through June 28.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is an epic 4-player co-op game set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battle world. Fight together with your friends through waves of hordes and progress through the game to unlock new careers, missions, and weapons. This entry in the series expands the first-person combat with 15 unique careers, intense challenges in the all-new Heroic Deeds System, and breathtaking new levels set around Helmgart.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.