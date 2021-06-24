Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

How to get rid of visceral fat: The strong-smelling drink proven to reduce fat in weeks

92views
92
14 shares, 92 points
How to get rid of visceral fat: The strong-smelling drink proven to reduce fat in weeks

The health body explains: “Protein can be a helpful way to lose weight because it makes you feel fuller than carbs and fat do.”

It continues: “So if you include a lean source of protein, such as skinless white chicken, in your meals you may find that you’re not as hungry, and so eat less.”

Good sources include chicken breast, tuna, mackerel, salmon, eggs, milk, red lentils, chickpeas, brown bread, nuts and soya.

In addition to eating well, exercise offers a robust defence against belly fat.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

, , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in