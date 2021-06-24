How to stop your arm from hurting after the Covid vaccine

Ways to stop your arm from hurting post-vaccination

The area of your arm where the needle went in can often be painful and tender after the vaccination.

To help reduce the soreness experienced at the injection site you can try these easy remedies:

Run a clean cloth under cold water and place on the area, this should reduce any swelling and help top relieve some of the soreness.

Some find heat soothes better as it relaxes the muscle either a warm or cool compress is okay, whichever works best for you.

Ibuprofen, aspirin and paracetamol can also be taken post-vaccination for mild pain relief, you should only take this after you have been jabbed not as a pre-emptive move beforehand, be sure to read the recommended doses of these forms of pain relief as the dosage required can vary between different brands.

