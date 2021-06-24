'It sucks and I'm scared' Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus confirms devastating cancer fight

Mark Hoppus, 49, frontman of rock group Blink-182, announced the devastating news that he has been undergoing cancer treatment. Posting to his Instagram story, the bassist and singer revealed he has been having chemotherapy for the past three months.

He penned: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

“I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

He continued: “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.

“Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future.”

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran ‘faces council probe’ after complaints about wooden gazebo