'It sucks and I'm scared' Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus confirms devastating cancer fight

Mark Hoppus, 49, frontman of rock group Blink-182, announced the devastating news that he has been undergoing cancer treatment. Posting to his Instagram story, the bassist and singer revealed he has been having chemotherapy for the past three months.
He penned: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.
“I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”
He continued: “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.
“Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future.”
A fourth urged him to ‘stay positive’: “Wishing you all the best. You got this man! My wife had breast cancer and it sucked, but she beat it and so can you. Stay positive.”
“I’m sooo sad to hear about mark hoppus. This man was apart of my youth, my early adolescence, my teenage angst, and now a nostalgic comfort. Praying for you @markhoppus!!!” a fifth prayed.
Despite his secret battle, Hoppus had remained very much present on social media, to keep up appearances for fans.
A week ago on Instagram, he paid tribute to the anniversary of a key Blink-182 album.
“Hell yes,” he wrote, “20 years ago today Take Off Your Pants and Jacket came out.
“After the overwhelming and unexpected success of Enema of the State we wanted to write a darker, harder album that pushed the boundaries of what blink-182 could do. I love this record. Thank you to everyone who listened to it then and continues to put it on two decades later.”
We wish him a full and speedy recovery.
