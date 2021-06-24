'Larger than life' – John McAfee tributes as tech titan found dead in Spanish prison cell

Software guru John McAfee has been remembered as “larger than life” after the tech entrepreneur’s body was discovered in the Catalan Prison where he was being held on Wednesday afternoon. The controversial software developer achieved worldwide renown for producing the world’s first commercial anti-virus software. Mr McAfee was facing charges of tax evasion and was awaiting extradition from Spain to the US at the time of his death.

The 75-year-old was found in his cell in Brians 2 prison, in Sant Esteve de Sesrovires, Catalonia.

Circumstances surrounding his death pointed to Mr McAfee having taken his own life, according to the Catalan Justice Department.

Breaking the news on NewsMax, anchor Heather Childers said: “Software guru John McAfee reportedly dead after committing suicide in a Barcelona prison.

“Of course McAfee the founder of the anti-virus software company McAfee.”