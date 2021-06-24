Malta and Balearic Islands 'to be added to green list' today: Boost for Brit holidaymakers

Good news for British holidaymakers is expected this week as more countries could be added to England’s travel green list. It is likely that Malta and the Balearic Islands will be put on the list.

A handful of African countries are expected to be put on the red list.

Travel is currently banned from these nations for all except British residents and nationals.

Malta was tipped to be added to the green list three weeks ago, during the Government’s last travel traffic system announcement.

However, its status on the amber list remained unchanged.