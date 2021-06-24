Malta and Balearic Islands 'to be added to green list' today: Boost for Brit holidaymakers

Good news for British holidaymakers is expected this week as more countries could be added to England’s travel green list. It is likely that Malta and the Balearic Islands will be put on the list.
A handful of African countries are expected to be put on the red list.
Travel is currently banned from these nations for all except British residents and nationals.
Malta was tipped to be added to the green list three weeks ago, during the Government’s last travel traffic system announcement.
However, its status on the amber list remained unchanged.
However, Britons returning from amber countries must quarantine for 10 days at home, and for 10 days in a hotel if coming from red countries.
This is regardless of travellers’ vaccination status, but this could change for double jabbed holidaymakers returning from amber nations in August.
Data analysed by the PC Agency from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and Our World in Data suggests that, according to the UK’s own criteria, multiple countries should be added to the green list today.
These include the US, Croatia, Canada, Italy, Germany, the Balearic Islands, Mexico, Jamaica, Finland, Poland, Morocco, Malta, Barbados, and Grenada.
The potential updates to the travel traffic light lists will be announced this afternoon.
