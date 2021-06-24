Man shot and killed near Travis County Expo Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say officers found a man dead on the ground near the Travis County Expo Center early Thursday morning. They say he had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police were called to scene on East Meadow Bend Drive just before 3 a.m. APD says officers were already near the scene and were able to respond to the call quickly, but they were unable to save the man’s life.

A man was shot and killed on East Meadow Bend Drive early Thursday morning in east Austin, and another man underwent surgery to treat his gunshot wounds, APD says. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

APD says another man also has multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Dell Seton. He is undergoing surgery, APD says.

APD says they don’t have a suspect in custody, but they found a weapon at the scene. APD isn’t sure how the two people are related right now. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the 41st homicide in Austin this year, and in 2020, the 41st homicide came on Oct. 30, more than four months later in the year. In 2019, there were 36 homicides and 33 in 2018, so the trend of homicides in the city is going up.

APD officer Dimitri Hobbs said this year is especially tough to respond to all the calls because of staffing shortages and public perception.

“It’s harder for us to deal with because our numbers are down, a lot of people aren’t liking us right now, but we’re still here to do our job and try to protect this city,” Hobbs said.

This is a developing situation, we will update this story when we learn more.

