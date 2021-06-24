O2 brings back 'ridiculous' EU roaming charges and customers are furious

Another added: “I signed up with @O2 when I moved to the UK almost ten years ago. Now that they’ve taken my right to free roaming in Europe when visiting my family, I’m out. Bye O2. Thanks Brexit.”

Some are now threatening to switch provider with one customer tweeting: “Boycott O2 for introducing roaming charges in the EU. I will be changing networks as soon as possible for this and never using them again as long as this stands.”

And another said: “@O2 Bringing back roaming charges is ridiculous. Not impressed. Maybe time to switch to another carrier.”

Explaining more on its website, O2 said: “We’ve changed our Pay Monthly Roaming Limits when you use your monthly data allowance in our Europe Zone.

“From 2 August when you use data in our Europe Zone it will be subject to a Roaming Limit of 25GB ‘Europe Zone Allowance’, if you’re on a tariff that includes over 25GB of data.If your UK monthly data allowance is over 25GB, you’ll have a Roaming Limit of 25GB when roaming in our Europe Zone. This means you can use up to 25GB of your allowance at no extra cost – we’ll text you if you’re getting close to the limit, and again if you reach it. You can still use data if you reach our Roaming Limit, but you’ll be charged £3.50/GB

