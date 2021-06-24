‘Only Remainers complaining!’ Britons back new patriotic song for school children – poll

The Government is suggesting the ‘One Britain, One Nation (OBON)’ anthem could be sung on OBON Day, June 25. However the song sparked backlash with some arguing it’s too nationalistic, while others said Britain already has a range of patriotic songs.

Asked if UK schoolchildren should sing the song 2,018 out of 4,064, or 49.6 percent, said they should. However 1,965, or 48.3 percent of those who responded, disagreed. The balance was made up by the 81 respondents who were unsure. Children at the St John’s CE Primary School in Bradford wrote the new song.

One wrote: “Instilling a little patriotism would not be a bad thing, but making sure that all children benefited from a higher standard of literacy and numeracy would be even better.” Another added: “Must be only Remainers complaining but they don’t complain about the EU flag and anthem, strange.” However other readers were more sceptical about the new song. One commented: “Are you familiar with the expression, ‘ way over the top?’

A second said: “This is too much like North Korea. “The person who wrote song is doing away with our national anthem.” Several other commentators argued Britain already has patriotic songs that could be used. A user called Brian wrote: “I voted NO.. Why because we already have our patriotic songs that we had to sing at the start and end of term.

“Rule Britannia, The Sailors Hornpipe, I Vow to thee my Country, there are several more. What more do you want than these?” Another stated: “Despite having worked and lived outside the UK for the last 56 years I am still British born in Wales. “I already have my anthems “God save the Queen/King” and “Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau” I do not need another.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed