Overwatch crossplay explained: How to use crossplay, aim assist, competitive pools

Overwatch Crossplay has begun, and gamers now use it to play with other gamers across Nintendo, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

And while Blizzard is making it possible to play together, they are putting limitations on what can be done.

This includes how players can use Overwatch crossplay, and what options are available during the beta.

Most gamers will have done the first step of setting up a Battle.Net account so that they can play online again.

The next bit is a bit more interesting, as Blizzard has installed rules regarding how crossplay works with aim assist and what competitive gameplay options are available.