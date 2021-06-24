‘So excited’ Anton du Beke speaks out on replacing Bruno Tonioli as judge on Strictly 2021

“Darlings I’m kidding, I’m kidding!

“Seriously though, I have to tell you, Anton IS Mr Strictly and if anybody is filling in for me, it has to be him.

“I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way and I am so excited to see him waggle his paddle.”

Anton has been on Strictly since its first ever episode and he initially went for Len Goodman’s job but missed out, as Shirley was announced to be taking over the head judge role.

When Dame Darcey Bussell quit the show, it was reported he applied to join the panel again but was also turned down.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed