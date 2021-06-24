State pension: Grandparents urged to check as many could boost sum by £2,340 per year

State Pension payments are relied upon by many retired people to make ends meet in retirement. The sum is overseen by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which is responsible for ensuring everyone receives the amount to which they are entitled. It is no surprise that many state pensioners will want to unlock the full amount from the DWP to support them in retirement.

This could happen, for example, if the parent or primary carer is at work or away from home.

Of course, many grandparents are likely to fall into this bracket, meaning they could be provided with the chance to boost their state pension eventually.

With a parent at work, paying their own National Insurance in most cases, it is unlikely this person will need the credits they could get from Child Benefit.

The process works then as the parent or primary carer is able to sign over the credits to the grandparent or other member of the family who is taking on some of the caring responsibilities.