Terrifying chart reveals UK Covid cases SOAR as other nations plummet – UK 'undesirable'

This takes the total number of first doses to 43,448,680 and the number of people who are fully vaccinated to 31,740,115.

However, with other nations less progressed with their vaccine rollout, the UK is beginning to be seen as undesirable for travel.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has caused outrage in the UK when she said all EU countries should force holidaying Britons to go into quarantine on arrival.

Ms Merkel said: “In our country, if you come from Great Britain, you have to go into quarantine – that’s not the case in every European country and that’s what I would like to see.”

