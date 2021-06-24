Vitamin D: Three peculiar warning signs indicating toxicity from the supplement

Vitamin D is a key nutrient that helps your body absorb calcium to help build strong bones. It’s also important for your immune system, nervous system, and muscles. A deficiency in this vitamin has also been linked to mental illnesses. For this reason, many people should and do take vitamin D supplements , however, taking too much of the vitamin is known to cause toxicity symptoms.

In 2004, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) learned of a case of a 58-year-old woman with diabetes and arthritis who began taking dietary vitamin D supplements.

The woman began experiencing fatigue, constipation, back pain, forgetfulness, nausea and vomiting.

She was later admitted to hospital due to her slurred speech.

Her blood glucose levels were also checked which were 30 mg per decilitre.

It was reported that the woman’s cause for her toxicity symptoms was due to her mega dosing of vitamin D supplements and extremely high blood levels.

