A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies left mortified by awkward altercation caught on camera

A Place in the Sun‘s Danni Menzies was horrified when she was contacted by a Channel 4 viewer about a potential joke assault that was caught on camera. In the episode, the film crew were down in Menorca, Spain, with the hopes of finding couple Darrell and Jo their dream holiday home with a budget of £300,000.
The instalment was a rerun and one eagle-eyed fan spotted something quite unique going on.
Taking to Twitter, they reached out to the presenter to share their concerns after two people were caught off-guard.
“Pretty sure we just witnessed someone getting a right good kick up the bum here @aplaceinthesun @DanniMenzies,” the viewer penned.
Danni was mortified by what she witnessed, replying: “Oh my gaddddddd!!!
“Is that in today’s show?!!!!!!”
But others found the altercation hilarious, with one asking: “Are they the people that are meant to be buying,” alongside a stream of laughing faces.
“Looks that way,” a second giggled.
While a third joked: “Yes! Just after house number 4!!!”
Elsewhere in the episode, Danni was left stunned when she discovered how Darrell and Jo first met while delving into the backstory of the loved up couple’s relationship.
“We’ve been together eight years,” Jo answered, prompting the presenter to probe further: “Eight years, how did you meet?”
“Darrell was actually my boss,” Jo replied, prompting a stunned reaction from the Channel 4 host.
“Was he?!” an open-mouthed Danni asked before the pair delved deeper into the beginnings of their romance.
“Was it love at first sight?” she quizzed, to which Jo said: “I was actually quite scared of Darrell when I first met him.”
Again shocked at her retort, a gobsmacked Danni questioned: “How can you be scared of Darrell?!”
“He had this huge laugh and you could hear him as soon as he came into the building,” Jo laughed.
“On the ground floor (you could hear) this booming laugh and booming voice, and I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness!’
“But I soon got to know him and it was fine,” as Danni joked: “He’s not very scary now!”
In the end, Jo and Darrell secured the apartment shown at the beginning of the search for £20,000 under the asking price.
A Place in the Sun continues weekdays at 3pm on Channel 4.
