Alchemic Cutie Launches for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Since the [email protected] and Twitch Indie Showcase back in March where we showed off a little gameplay of Alchemic Cutie, the team behind the game has gotten bombarded with questions asking about the content that will be playable at launch. Thanks to Xbox, I’m here to fill you in on exactly what you can expect from this loveable game.

Quests

There is so much stuff to do all over Wimba Island and you will be enjoying the beautiful sights and calm forests for a while, so make yourself at home. With over 150 quests, unique side quests for different NPCs, jelly deliveries and even some weekly item delivery quests. So, get comfy, grab some snacks and get ready to bond with Yvette throughout Wimba Island’s many adventures!

Completing main quests will take quite longer than most other quests, but completing them will unlock access to different areas all over the Island, opening up many more exploration options and new items.

If you ever feel like taking a break from the main storyline or from the many side quests, you can always take a look into the jelly and item delivery quests. These quests will give you a reason to explore the island while getting some cool rewards in exchange.

Codex

The Codex will be one of your best travelling tools, storing information from your adventures and the items you find during them. With the codex you can always take a look at everything you have found and all it’s related information. You will also be aware of everything you are missing out on, so give it a look from time to time.

On the other hand, the Cutiedex will keep track of… well, the many cute jellies, of course! It will store the different shapes and colors of jellies you have found, of which there are plenty to track. Keeping an eye on the Cutiedex will help you decide whether to catch or not the next cutie you come across.

Seasons and Weather

Seasons and weather changes are a must in these type of games. Each season lasts 28 in-game days and change access to different areas of the Island. Weather isn’t the only thing that will change every season, some jellies will only be available during certain seasons, so make sure take some time to wander around. Maybe you’ll find the cutest Jelly you’ve ever seen!

Jellies and Jelly Caring

Jellies! The cutest of all Wimba Island’s inhabitants and your best companions for all the adventures you’ll get into. There are up to 32 Jelly shapes and 32 different colors to mix up, allowing for some super adorable and unique jellies. But wait, there’s more! Jellies can also wear fashionable accessories, and thanks to the awesome discord community there are a ton of cute, imaginative and quirky accessories to customize your squishy pal.

Caring for your Jelly is quite an important task. Jellies need food, love (cuddles) and overall happiness to be the best Jelly they can be. Items and diet can impact your Jelly’s growth and development, these stats being “Blob”, “Tummy” and “Social”. The nature of your Jelly will also impact the stat levelling and their special behaviors.

Competition

Wholesome competitions for your Jellies happen on Wimba Island and will reward you with some awesome items. Just remember, other villagers will bring their Jellies and compete too so you’ll need to be ready.

Competitions are split up with Season-tied events, meaning that not all the competitions will be available at once, so just make sure to ask around and plan ahead if you want a chance to win. Another thing to remember about competing is that Jellies will get really hungry, so don’t forget to feed and give them some rest before their big day!

You probably expected this already, but the different traits each Jelly can have will impact their performance on different tasks, so don’t expect your professional swimmer to win any Sumo events.

At launch players will have the option to take part on four different competitions, Jelly Vogue, Jelly Splash, Jelly Buffet and Jelly Sumo. These competitions will be available during Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter seasons respectively.

Raise and compete with your jellies along with so much more next month when Alchemic Cutie launches on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on July 27! Follow along with us on Twitter and YouTube.