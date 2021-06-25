Andy Murray tests Roger Federer in 'intensive' warm-up match at Wimbledon

Wimbledon legends Roger Federer and Andy Murray warmed up for this year’s Championships by hitting together on an outside court today. The Swiss and the Scot spent an hour practising on Court 14 at 5pm.

Word quickly got around the All England Club and a crowd of media and staff soon gathered around the court.

Murray was leading 6-5 in games at the end of the intensive one-hour session.

Two-time champion Murray will play his first singles match since 2017 at Wimbledon on Monday against No.24 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

And eight-time winner Federer, who pulled out of the French Open after three matches, is on the other side of the draw so he will face Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Tuesday.

The Swiss superstar will turn 40 in August and will play his first match at Wimbledon since losing the epic 2019 final to Novak Djokovic in a final-set tiebreak.

