ASDA shoppers stunned by supermarket staff member’s response to elderly blind customer

Michael Fuller, who has been blind since he was born and is now 71-years-old, formed a close bond with staff member Kieran O’Rourke who works as a front-end runner. Mr O’Rourke helps Mr Fuller do his shopping almost daily before walking him safely to the front door of his house. As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Mr O’Rourke guides Mr Fuller around the shop by holding his arm, as well as picking up all of the items he needs before packing his backs and helping him pay.

He said: “Kieran’s such a nice, helpful lad; it’s such a pleasure to do my shopping with him. “Before we start off I will give him a rough idea of what I’m looking for because I know where most things are in the store and in what order we need to go. Kieran remembers what I usually get and he also points out new items and things I may like too. “I go on most days and that’s the idea so I don’t have to get an awful lot all in one go.” Mr Fuller explained that he would be lost without the help of both the 23-year-old and the rest of the shop staff, who frequently assist him during his visits.

He added: “The store’s on a very, very busy road. Getting there is traumatic enough, but I do need some help getting back with my shopping and Kieran kindly brings me back. He is really, really good.” Since joining the store three years ago, Mr O’Rourke has helped Mr Fuller on an almost daily basis. He said: “He’s a really good bloke and he’s always saying that our store is the best. We’ve developed quite a bond and we get on really well. “Michael doesn’t do big shops, but comes in for bits and pieces almost every day. He doesn’t have a list, he just does it from memory. He may come in twice a day if he’s forgotten something! READ MORE: UK’s favourite supermarket revealed – it’s not Tesco or Asda

"We talk about all sorts really – how his wife is, what he got up to when he was younger. He loves cooking and is always giving out tips too." Despite living on the same road as the Asda Strelley store in Nottingham he shops at, Mr Fuller has to walk across a busy road which can take a long time if he does not have someone there to help. Asda has nominated Mr O'Rourke for a service superstar award because of his kindness, though he claimed to just be doing what comes naturally. He said: "I think it's nice to treat someone the way you would like to be treated if you were in a similar situation."

Laura Morris, the store manager of Asda Strelley, said: “Michael comes to our store particularly because of Kieran’s help and is extremely grateful. He told us he’s our customer for life as he doesn’t receive the same level of customer service from anywhere else he goes. “Kieran is amazing with all his customers, but with Michael he definitely goes above and beyond. Well done Kieran, keep up the great work.” ASDA shared the story on its Facebook page, quickly garnering over 48,000 likes and numerous comments praising Mr O’Rourke. Responding to the post, one shopper wrote: “Fabulous.. Kieran is certainly going the Extra Mile ..You just can’t beat great customer service ! Well done Asda for employing such a wonderful young gentleman.”

Another said: “Lovely story. You’re a gentleman for helping this guy, it will mean so much to him.” “What a lovely story and how lovely is Kieran, his Parents must be so proud of him. He must make shopping a pleasure for the Gentleman he helps. They must really enjoy each other’s company,” praised a third shopper. A fourth exclaimed: “What a lovely story, well done Kieran for helping this gentleman you definitely go the extra mile, so nice to see good people making good news.” Additional reporting by Rachel Pugh.

