'Can barely move' Piers Morgan inundated with support as he shares ‘horrendous’ condition

Piers Morgan, 56, posted about his ailment in view of his 7.9 million followers earlier today. The former Good Morning Britain presenter asked if anyone else was suffering from “horrendous” hay fever.
The outspoken broadcaster made the rare comment on his health on Twitter.
He penned: “Anyone else’s hay fever horrendous today? Can barely move.”
Piers then completed his tweet with a sick emoji.
Following his health update, the presenter was inundated with support from his followers.
Elsewhere, Piers returned to ITV at the weekend for a new episode of Life Stories.
He was tasked with interviewing Joan Collins about her lucrative career in show business.
However, viewers were left laughing when the starlet shut down Piers’ question about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
He asked: “What do you make of what’s going on with the British royal family now, with Meghan, Harry, the feud, with William, Charles?”
Joan then cheekily replied: “My lips are sealed on that subject.
“I just don’t want to go on national TV and say what I think about Meghan and Harry, because look what happened to you.”
Piers’ controversial comments about the royal were behind his exit from GMB back in March.
Following her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, he admitted he didn’t believe her.
The move led to more than 57,000 complaints to Ofcom and Piers exited later that week.
