CDC links Pfizer Covid vaccine to heart inflammation – latest update and symptoms to spot

Heart inflammation – symptoms to spot

According to the BMJ article, symptoms of heart inflammation can vary but often include shortness of breath, a forceful heartbeat that may be irregular, and chest pain.

It also noted that heart inflammation is a complication seen with a range of viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) itself.

John Greenwood, president of the British Cardiovascular Society and a consultant cardiologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, told The BMJ: “Myocarditis is not an uncommon condition and it can be associated with many different viruses.

“In our hospital, for example, we may have one or more patients per week suspected of having it.”

