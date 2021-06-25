Daily horoscope for June 25: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

The astrologer said: “Transiting Neptune retrograde can internalize your fears and anxieties by stripping away the illusions, dreams, and false realities that have clouded your vision.

“The destruction of your fantasy world will show those harsh realities you sought to avoid at some stage in the past.

“Maybe you have kidded yourself about true love, your financial situation, or your career prospects.”

The further away from the truth you travel, the bigger the shock is going to be.

Mr Partridge believes facing the truth of reality can be painful at times.

