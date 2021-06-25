DEAL OF THE DAY: Boots launch deals on vitamins & supplements & extra 20% off with code

Want to top up on your vitamins or looking to give your immune system a boost? Boots has a special offer that’s currently running for a short time on health products – don’t miss out on some big savings.
Available now, Boots is offering customers big deals across vitamins, supplements, health foods and more.
Customers can get one free product when they buy two or more selected health products.
With 896 options available, there’s plenty to choose from and the cheapest product you pick will be complimentary.
Whether you’re in need of something for yourself or for the family, don’t miss this offer and shop now.
From vitamin D supplements, cod liver oil and multivitamin dummies for children, shop from top brands including Vitabiotics, Boots and Perfectil.
There are also hundreds of products that are free from artificial colours, preservatives and artificial flavours included in the deal.
Prices start from 99p up so find what you’re looking for and give your immune system a boost.
Plus, there’s extra discounts that customers can get on top of the deal.
Customers can get an extra 20 percent off all vitamins and health products when they shop online and in-store with a special discount code.
To redeem, please enter ‘VITS20’ at checkout.
Available now until Monday 28 June 2021, hurry to get some savings.
Please note, the code excludes bundles and licensed medicines.
Boots Vitamin B12 60 tablets (two month supply)
£3, Available at Boots.
Boots High Strength Vitamin C & Zinc Twenty Orange Flavour Effervescent Tablets
£3.50, Available at Boots.
This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More
0 Comments