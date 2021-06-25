Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Deep vein thrombosis: The seven major symptoms which should not be ignored

79views
79
13 shares, 79 points
Deep vein thrombosis: The seven major symptoms which should not be ignored

Experts warn that up to half of people with DVT will have long-term complications because of damage to the leg vein which has blood remaining there for too long.

A person may notice pain, swelling, and redness, which can lead to open sores if it’s not treated early.

The biggest worry for a blood clot is a DVT that breaks off and causes a pulmonary embolism, warns WebMD.

The health site added: “If the clot isn’t too big and you get the right treatment fast enough, you may recover from this, though there may be some long-term lung damage.”

READ MORE: Menopause symptoms: What age do you go through menopause

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

, , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in