Destiny 2 DOWN: Bungie emergency maintenance after BAT, WEASEL, PORPOISE errors

UPDATE: The Bungie Help Twitter has said emergency maintenance for Destiny 2 is now complete, but engineers will continue to investigate the issues players have been experiencing.

The Bungie support Twitter posted: “Emergency maintenance is complete and we’re continuing to investigate these issues. Stand by for updates.”

ORIGINAL: Destiny 2 servers have been brought down for emergency maintenance after BAT, WEASEL and PORPOISE errors hit the hugely popular Bungie shooter.

The Bungie Help Twitter account announced that Destiny 2 servers were being taken offline after midday UK time.

The account tweeted: “Destiny 2 is being brought offline for emergency maintenance. Stand by for updates.”