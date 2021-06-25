Destiny 2 Xur Location: Where is Xur this week and what is he selling today?

With Iron Banner returning next week and Guardians eyeing up returning weapons planned for July, this is still a good time to grab new gear in Destiny 2. Grandmaster Nightfalls have just returned to the game, offering one of the toughest tests around for Fireteams. So it will be worth checking out what is released this week as part of the Agent of the Nine’s return. The first thing fans will need to do is find out where Xur is today and what he is selling for Legendary Shards. Each week is a toss-up for gamers waiting on what will be revealed, with a mix of weapons and armour made available each week. The good news is that we’re only hours away from Xur returning to the world of Destiny 2, complete with new loot.

Guardians in North America will be waiting until late morning for their chance to track down Xur. Meanwhile, Guardians in the UK will have the new collection of weapons available by the evening. The first step will be sweeping the various Destiny 2 location to find out exactly where Xur is. Last week saw Xur turn up at the Watcher’s Grave, selling the Jade Rabbit for 29 Legendary Shards, the Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves for 23 Legendary Shards, the Synthoceps 23 Legendary Shards, and Transversive Steps for 23 Legendary Shards. And with so much going on in Destiny 2 this week, it’s hard to say where the merchant will be popping up. The return of Xur will allow gamers to trade Legendary Shards for exotics, but only for a short period.

The Destiny 2 Xur location from June 18 until June 22 will be revealed at 6pm BST, and it won’t take long for Guardians to start hunting the Agent of the Nine down. All the items will be available until the weekly reset is completed and all rituals are wiped. For anyone who has forgotten, Legendary Shards used by Xur items are remnants of powerful items used to improve gear or trade for other items. It should also be noted that Xur will be dropping items similar in power level to your character. And another part of Xur that is new to the latest version of Destiny 2 is that he now drops Cipher Quests for free. The Quest will reward you with an exotic Cipher, and last weeks included completing 21 Strikes or winning the same number of Crucible or Gambit matches. Every week, Guardians can acquire one Exotic Engram using Legendary Shards that will decrypt as Exotics that aren’t already in your collection.

And the return of Xur won’t be the only big update coming to the game during the end of June. The Iron Banner will be back in play next week, following the normal weekly reset across PS4, Xbox One, PC and next-gen consoles. And the good news for anyone who doesn’t have the time to play in the next Iron Banner between June 29 and July 6 is that there will be another held before the season ends. A message from Bungie reads: “Next week, Lord Saladin is making another trip back to the Tower to hold his infamous tournament. “But wait, wasn’t he just here a week ago? What can we say, that guy loves overseeing territory control. Plus, with Grandmasters going live, we figured you would want some extra Pinnacle reward opportunities sooner rather than later. “Next week won’t be your last chance to take care of any unfinished business with Lord Saladin. We will have one final Iron Banner later in the Season.”

