Escape from Tarkov wipe date: Speculation mounts that Tarkov Wipe is coming soon

Is an Escape from Tarkov wipe being planned for this week? This is the question that many fans are asking as speculation continues to mount in June.

There have been no definitive announcements from the team regarding the subject this week, meaning that, officially, nothing is scheduled to happen.

An earlier message from developers Battlestate revealed that “Wipe is not planned right now; we don’t plan to do it in the next weeks or months.”

This was shared during a podcast in May, meaning that it has now been over a month since it was released and could therefore leave the door open for the next Tarkov wipe to drop before the end of June.

And there’s plenty of speculation among gamers that something is being planned for the popular shooter.

Some of this is connected to the news that a special discount sale is launching this weekend, which would reduce the price of the game.