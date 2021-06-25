Fast and Furious timeline: What's the right order to watch the Fast and Furious movies?

Then, during Fast and Furious 6, Han talked to his lover, Gal Gadot’s Gisele, about how he intended to go Tokyo, which he does after her death.

While in that movie’s end credits scene, Han’s death was revisited – but this time the cause was retconned.

Shown from a different angle to Tokyo Drift, we see that the driver of the car that hit Han was driven by Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw.

He was out of revenge after Han had been involved in defeating his brother Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) in Fast and Furious 6.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed