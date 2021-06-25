GAME PS5 restock: Visit your local store NOW to get the next wave of stock drop

PS5 consoles are finally back in stock in stores across the UK, as walk-ins are encouraged.

According to the ever-reliable PS5 UK Stock Twitter account, customers can visit GAME to join the retailer’s waiting list.

While it’s unlikely you’ll bag a PlayStation 5 console right away, GAME will let customers pre-order the device ahead of the next restock.

“Exclusive: When we revealed the GAME in-store restock, we said people can be added to a PS5 pre-order waiting list. Well, we were right,” reads a PS5 UK Stock tweet.

“It’s worth going to your local GAME to find out if you can be added to the list.”

The PlayStation 5 console is also back in stock at Currys, but only as part of the VIP scheme.

Needless to say, if you signed up to the VIP scheme, it’s worth checking your emails now, including your junk messages.

“Currys have released PS5 VIP codes again so please check your inbox and junk folder if you have registered interest,” reads a PS5 UK Stock tweet.

“If you have a spare code you don’t need, consider sending us a DM so we can throw into a giveaway for the community.”