Genshin Impact Banner release date: When is Kazuha Banner coming out?

The Kazuha Banner is set to be Genshin Impact’s next big event, adding a new five-star character to PS4, PS5, PC and Mobile.

The first phase of the launch is now live, with a new Genshin web event available to take part in.

This includes completing a mission for Kazuha online, although it’s probably going to seem pretty tame compared to the final release.

For the next two weeks, Genshin fans can help Kazuha build boats, which involves heading over to the official Genshin site.

To participate and claim the rewards on offer, gamers will need to do the following:

“Once you have accessed the event page, please log in using your miHoYo account and select the appropriate server and corresponding character to ensure that you will be able to receive and claim your event rewards.