Gogglebox Jenny and Lee secure lucrative advertising deal with costly twist

Jenny and Lee have made quite the name for themselves since joining the cast of Gogglebox.

Now, the comical Hull pair have landed a deal with Citroen worth £20,000.

While co-stars are picking up at least £10,000 apiece for the show’s new tie-in with car giant Citroen motors, show rules mean they are missing out potentially thousands more.

Gogglebox stars are not allowed to seek out commercial deals on their own without the express permission

Just four sets of armchair telly critics from Gogglebox will appear in the advert for the company’s new electric vehicles.

But their cash has been shared out equally with all the show’s participants to avoid rows.

Citroën’s new campaign also involved Giles and Mary, Marcus and Mica, as well as Pete and Sophie.

A source told The Sun: “Those couples will be getting a little bit an extra for the work they’ve put in on the ads.

“But everyone is getting at least £10,000 each as not everyone can appear in the commercials and it wouldn’t be fair for some people to miss out and not share in the popularity of the show.”

The advert is a continuation of Citroën’s new The French Car That Speaks Your Language campaign, which aims to break the jargon surrounding cars with simple and easy language.

Eurig Druce, Citroën UK managing director, said: “With the The French Car That Speaks Your Language campaign, Citroën is showcasing that while it may be a French brand, it is very much in tune with British audiences.

“Keen to cut out the jargon and make the purchase experience as simple as possible for our customers, we have launched a number of new initiatives in recent months, including our Fair Pricing policy, the new online Citroën Store and the virtual showroom.”

They added: “By forming a partnership with the hugely popular Gogglebox we hope to amplify our message even further with our wonderful New Citroën ë-C4 100% electric.”

