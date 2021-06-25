Google just delayed its most controversial change to Chrome by a whole year

This can be used, for instance, to store data on what’s in your shopping cart as well as tailoring other content that pops up on your screen when you revisit a site.

However, cookies can also be used to track users across multiple websites for marketing purposes – a contentious and controversial issue for data privacy advocates.

Google had been planning to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome from 2022.

But in a new blog post, the Mountain View firm has revealed it instead will block tracking cookies in late 2023.

Google said the move will help those affected by the inbound and sweeping change prepare for it.

Vinay Goel, privacy engineering director for Chrome, said: “We need to move at a responsible pace, allowing sufficient time for public discussion on the right solutions and for publishers and the advertising industry to migrate their services”.

