How to ‘grab a jab’ this weekend – find a walk-in vaccine clinic near you

Find a walk-in vaccine clinic near you

There will be vaccine clinics open across the country, advertised by the NHS on a local basis.

In south west London, you can find a list of walk-in venues through the NHS website here.

Here are the list of NHS walk-in vaccine centres in south east London, while in North London people can get vaccinated at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

More North London vaccine pop-up centres can be found here.

In Birmingham and Solihull, West Midlands, vaccine appointments, opening times and walk-in clinics can be found on the authority’s NHS page.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Read More