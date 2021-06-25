Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

How to ‘grab a jab’ this weekend – find a walk-in vaccine clinic near you

82views
82
13 shares, 82 points
How to ‘grab a jab’ this weekend - find a walk-in vaccine clinic near you

Find a walk-in vaccine clinic near you

There will be vaccine clinics open across the country, advertised by the NHS on a local basis.

In south west London, you can find a list of walk-in venues through the NHS website here.

Here are the list of NHS walk-in vaccine centres in south east London, while in North London people can get vaccinated at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

More North London vaccine pop-up centres can be found here.

In Birmingham and Solihull, West Midlands, vaccine appointments, opening times and walk-in clinics can be found on the authority’s NHS page.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

, , , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in