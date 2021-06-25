Malta tightens rules on UK arrivals hours after green list announcement

Countries on the “green watchlist” are at risk of returning to the amber list if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region.

Currently, other EU countries like France, Germany or Italy, are already imposing a quarantine on UK visitors.

After the initial excitement to be added to the UK’s “safe list”, now many other green list destinations are also urging the Governments to tighten rules for all British arrivals.

The Balearics, in Spain, have also requested tougher measures with Iago Negueruela, the official in charge of tourism in the Balearic Islands making a statement this morning.

