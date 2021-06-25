Man arrested in connection with teen killed at Sunday birthday party

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a man they suspect shot and killed Javone Montre Hodges, 19, while he was at a birthday party Sunday in south Austin. A second victim was also shot and is recovering from his injuries, according to police.

Police say Javone Montre Hodges was fatally shot during a birthday party in south Austin on Sunday (Courtesy Keesha Hodges)

Police say 19-year-old Coolidge Ali Humphries was arrested Thursday after several witnesses told police he was the one who fired shots at the party on the 11500 block of Robert Wooding Drive. He was taken into custody in the 5800 block of Livorno Cove in Round Rock. He does not have an attorney listed online.

While investigating the scene, one witness showed a screenshot of the suspect’s Facebook page. The Facebook profile showed the name “Osama Ali,” but didn’t offer any details of who or where the suspect was.

Another witness told police on Tuesday that their group of friends heard about the party via Snapchat and decided to go. While at the party, the witness saw Hodges walk towards the gate to the backyard and heard one gunshot, then two more shots, according to an affidavit.

Police say the witness watched as people began running, heard two more shots and started running away from the party. The affidavit adds that when the witness looked back, he saw Hodges laying on his stomach. The witness ran back to help him police said.

Later Tuesday, police received a tip to APD Homicide’s email saying “Osama Ali” was “Coolidge Humphries.”

Wednesday, police provided a photo lineup to another witness who picked out the suspect’s photo.

According to the affidavit, the witness said she saw Hodges and Humphries arguing about “unidentified females,” and after about five minutes heard the gunshots. The witness said she looked towards the argument and saw Humphries shooting Hodges, police said.

The witness told police Humphries yelled out, “I’ll shoot any motherf—– in here that looks at me wrong, and I’ll shoot you,” according to the affidavit. Police say the witness believed Humphries had no remorse for the shooting as he stood over Hodges.

Humphries is charged with murder, a first-degree felony. He is currently in custody in the Travis County Jail with bond set at $ 100,000.

Author: Robert Sims

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin