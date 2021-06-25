'Michael Jackson feared he would die like Elvis' said wife Lisa Marie Presley 'And he did'

The King of Pop died on June 25, 2009. The coroner found deadly amounts of the drugs propofol and benzodiazepine. For his ex-wife, it brought back harrowing memories of losing her father, over 30 years earlier on August 16, 1977. Lisa Marie described the parallels in the way they lived, the people they surrounded themselves with, their consumption of drugs, and the way they died. She spoke of her distress that she had not heeded Michael when he told her of his fears he would die like Elvis.

Michael and Lisa Marie married on May 26, 1994. Despite constantly defending the validity of their union (and their sex life), the marriage soon fell apart and she filed for divorce in January 1996. Extraordinarily, after MJ’s death, Lisa Marie revealed they had spent four further years secretly meeting and discussing reconciling. She was one of the few people the star confided in and who he felt could understand the extreme levels of fame and pressure he was dealing with. Lisa, meanwhile, said she felt she could ‘save’ him while they were together and after he died admitted she felt guilty she had not done more to help in a raw and revealing public post the days after Michael died. READ MORE: Elvis: Co-star who gave ‘innocent’ Elvis his first kiss quit Hollywood to become at nun at 24

Lisa Marie described a haunting conversation they’d had during the remarriage where Michael predicted what would happen. She wrote: “Years ago Michael and I were having a deep conversation about life in general. “I can’t recall the exact subject matter but he may have been questioning me about the circumstances of my Fathers Death. “At some point he paused, he stared at me very intensely and he stated with an almost calm certainty, ‘I am afraid that I am going to end up like him, (die) the way he did.'”

Lisa Marie added: “I promptly tried to deter him from the idea, at which point he just shrugged his shoulders and nodded almost matter of fact as if to let me know, he knew what he knew and that was kind of that.” She has also spoken of the damaging environments both MJ and her father surrounded themselves with. She said: “The one thing that correlates with Michael and my father on this subject was they had the luxury of creating whatever reality around them they wanted to create. They could have the kinds of people who were going to go with their programme or were not and if they weren’t then they could be disposed of.

Lisa Marie said: “This was something I have had way too much experience of on both sides where I’ve seen what can go on… “When it’s this unusual reality in an ivory tower with a godlike life, mixed with an addiction, that’s when you get into trouble… “There was a very profound point when he had to make the decision. Was it the drugs and vampires (sycophants) or me. And he pushed me away.”

