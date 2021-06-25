Michael Jackson funeral: Lisa Marie’s moment alone by his casket – 'I wanted to apologise'

Michael Jackson died 12 years ago at the age of just 50. Less than two weeks later a public memorial service took place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles ahead of a private funeral that September. The latter was attended by around 200 of the star’s closest friends and family including Dame Elizabeth Taylor, Macaulay Culkin and MJ’s ex-wife Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

Fans will know that Jackson and Lisa Marie had been briefly married between 1994 and 1996. The King of Pop’s funeral saw his family arrive in a motorcade of 31 vehicles, while his brothers Randy, Tito, Jermaine, Jackie and Marlon were his pallbearers. His siblings carried the gold-plated casket into the service at Glendale’s Forest Lawn Memorial Park. And after the service, Lisa Marie stayed behind to have a private moment by her former husband’s body.

While The Great Mausoleum is not open to the public, Jackson’s unmarked crypt is partially visible from the tinted entrance. Fans cover the final resting place in flowers, which security guards put out in memory. Lisa Marie has been married four times, with Jackson being her second husband. The 53-year-old’s first marriage was to Danny Keough, with who she had her late son Benjamin.

Benjamin is now buried at Graceland alongside his grandfather Elvis, great grandparents Vernon and Gladys and great-great-grandmother Minnie Mae. His final resting place is near the mansion’s pool in the Mediation Garden. Lisa Marie was married to her third husband, Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, from 2002 to 2004. While her fourth marriage was in 2006 to Michael Lockwood, who she divorced this year.

