NS&I announces U-turn following plans to change Premium Bonds prize cheques system

However, NS&I has currently restored call waiting times to normal levels and cleared outstanding complaints, the savings provider confirmed.

NS&I Chief Executive, Ian Ackerley, said: “In a hugely challenging year, I regret the impact of operational issues on our customers, and apologise that they did not receive the levels of service that they have come to expect from NS&I.

“We are in a better position now, despite the ongoing pandemic, but there is more to do in the months ahead.

“Despite the challenges faced, I am proud of what we have achieved in an exceptional 12 months.

“We have delivered unprecedented levels of financing for Government and served millions of savers, as well as evolving our operation so that we can learn from this year and build a stronger and more resilient business that continues to attract the loyalty of millions of savers.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed