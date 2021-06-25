Pfizer vaccine side effects: Four new side effects reported on the body – new study

The global pandemic has put humanity to the test but it has also shone a light on its ingenuity. The development and deployment of vaccines at record speed have put the world back on track. The benefits of getting vaccinated far outweigh the risks, but there are a number of side effects that have been reported.

Around 85 percent of women report a skin reaction following a jab, while only 15 percent of men did.

The allergists also noted in the group they studied it was not common for patients to suffer the same reaction again when they had their second dose.

Eight out of 10 people (83 percent of the group) who had first suffered from itching or rashes after their first jab did not report further problems.

Lead author Lacey B. Robinson, MD, MPH, an allergist and researcher at MGH, said skin reactions should not be deterred from getting a second dose.