Photos From the Scene of a Tragic Building Collapse in Florida

A desperate search for survivors extended into the evening hours on Thursday after a condominium collapsed in Surfside, Fla., killing at least one person with more fatalities expected. Ninety-nine people were unaccounted for at the end of the day Thursday as family members awaited news at a reunification center nearby.

“This process is slow and methodical,” Ray Jadallah, assistant fire chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said at a Thursday afternoon news conference. “Anytime we started breaching parts of the structure, we get rubble falling on us.”

“Everything was just decimated,” said Barry Cohen, a building resident and a former vice mayor of Surfside. “It looked like it had been hit by a missile.”