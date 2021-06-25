Photos From the Scene of a Tragic Building Collapse in Florida

A desperate search for survivors extended into the evening hours on Thursday after a condominium collapsed in Surfside, Fla., killing at least one person with more fatalities expected. Ninety-nine people were unaccounted for at the end of the day Thursday as family members awaited news at a reunification center nearby.
“This process is slow and methodical,” Ray Jadallah, assistant fire chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said at a Thursday afternoon news conference. “Anytime we started breaching parts of the structure, we get rubble falling on us.”
“Everything was just decimated,” said Barry Cohen, a building resident and a former vice mayor of Surfside. “It looked like it had been hit by a missile.”
Here is what photographers at the site of the collapse saw.
Viviana Pena held a photo of her missing aunt as she spoke with reporters outside the Surfside Community Center.
A dog working with rescue workers in the rubble.
Firefighters conducted search-and-rescue operations on Thursday.
A large section of the residential building collapsed.
Raied Jadallah, assistant fire chief of Miami-Dade County Fire and Rescue, spoke at a news conference on Thursday.
People gathered at the Surfside Community Center, which served as a reunification center for victims and families on Thursday.
People entering the Surfside Community Center.
Bystanders watched the search-and-rescue efforts from the beach.
