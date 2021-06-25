State pension UK: Free bus pass qualifying ages will be changing – rules explained

State pensions can be claimed up to four months in advance of reaching the state pension age.

This should be noted carefully as state pensions are not paid out automatically, they will need to be claimed.

The Government will send out letters to eligible recipients no later than two months before they reach state pension age, telling them what to do.

State pensions can be claimed even if a person keeps working, potentially boosting income during a person’s later years.

