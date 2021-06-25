Supermarkets 'weeks away from gap in shelves' as supply chains fail 'It's at crisis point'

Richard Burnett, CEO of the RHA, told ITV News this week: “We are weeks away from gaps on the shelves, it is as serious as that.

“The government needs to treat this as an absolute priority.”

The shortage of drivers and other workers has become more difficult to control due to the reopening of the economy and the start of the summer holidays.

The strain on the supply chain is expected to intensify in the coming weeks as workers start to use up to five weeks of their accumulated holiday days while on furlough.

Even though most companies see a diminished workforce during the summer months, this is usually balanced out by an equivalent drop in demand as Britons head abroad.

But with most people staying at home this year, the demand on supply chains is set to be constant.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More