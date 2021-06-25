Sydney Lockdown: Covid restrictions to be applied after spike at Bondi beach

The restrictions will begin at midnight on Friday after health officials struggle to contain a recent spike in Delta variant cases. On Friday, Gladys Berejiklian, New South Wales state Premier, told reporters that people would not be allowed out except for urgent reasons.

Ms Berejiklian said: “We don’t want to see this situation linger for weeks, we would like to see this situation end sooner rather than later.”

The lockdown will only cover the downtown and eastern suburb areas of the city, which includes Bondi Beach.

Australians will be allowed to leave their homes only for essential work, education, grocery shopping or outdoor exercise.

Ms Berejiklian urged those who live or work in four local government council areas in Sydney to stay at home except for urgent reasons.