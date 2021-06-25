Taxpayer outrage as pregnant people could be offered £400 by NHS to quit smoking 'Garbage'

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) and Public Health England said studies found “voucher incentives were acceptable to many pregnant women and healthcare providers”.

Dr Paul Chrisp, director of Nice’s centre for guidelines, said: “These draft guideline recommendations are a renewed effort to reduce the health burden of smoking and to encourage and support people to give up smoking.

“Smoking continues to take a huge toll on the health of the nation and accounts for approximately half the difference in life expectancy between the richest and poorest in society.

“It is therefore vitally important that we reduce the level of smoking in this country.

“We know that around 10 percent of women are known to be smokers at the time of giving birth and, given the significant health effects of smoking on both mothers and babies, it is clear that further efforts are required to encourage this group to give up smoking.

