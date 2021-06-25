Tottenham next manager EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Mason put on standby as farcical search continues

Ryan Mason has been put on standby by managerless Tottenham to take charge of pre-season training. Former Spurs midfielder Mason was made interim head coach until the end of the season in April after Jose Mourinho was sacked, becoming the youngest manager of a Premier League club so far, at the age of 29.

But since then Spurs have been repeatedly foiled in their efforts to appoint a permanent successor to Mourinho.

Their players who were not involved in international duty are due to arrive back on July 5 for the start of pre-season training, in just ten days’ time.

The club have now put Mason and his team – with Chris Powell and Nigel Gibbs as interim assistants, Michel Form as interim goalkeeping coach, and Ledley King as first team assistant – on standby to take charge of preparations for pre-season, in case a new man is not appointed in time.

Tottenham’s latest managerial setback saw them spurned by Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday, despite making a “dizzying” offer.

In a search for a new manager that has become farcical, the club have failed to lure former manager Mauricio Pochettini back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.