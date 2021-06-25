Warzone update today: Call of Duty Cold War patch leaves Warzone loadouts alone

A new Call of Duty Warzone update is available to download today and includes some interesting tweaks for Cold War Season 4.
While the last update focused on taking down the MG 82 and stopping its meta reign, this latest patch shouldn’t affect many loadouts.
Instead, developers Raven Software have focused on removing bugs and exploits, as well as limiting the Riot Shield.
This includes removing it as an option from Ground Loot and leaving it as a Supply Crate option.
However, while we might see fewer Riot Shields this week, this won’t remove them from loadouts, leaving melee players to keep doing what they do.
Other exploits have also been removed from the game, including those that let players shoot through walls and other materials.
The Dirt Bike Audio has also been reduced, meaning gamers won’t find themselves having quite so many issues while driving around Verdansk.
NEW WARZONE PLAYLISTS
Adding:
- Verdansk – Plunder – Trios
- Rebirth Island – Resurgence Duos
Removing:
- Verdansk – BR – Resurgence Mini Trios
- Verdansk – Plunder – Quads
Keeping:
- Rebirth Island – Resurgence Quads
Meanwhile, other on Black Ops Cold War, developers Treyarch has released its latest playlist changes. A message from the COD team provides a breakdown on what new mode changes have been made, telling gamers: “Get your fill of Season Four’s latest 6v6 maps in the new Collateral Strike 24/7 alongside Hijacked 24/7 this week in Multiplayer!
“Players can also jump into the new Amsterdam map in this week’s Gunfight Tournament featuring more exclusive rewards, as well as the return of Gunfight 3v3 Snipers Only in Quick Play.
“We’ve also updated Custom Games to include One in the Chamber and Sticks and Stones, and our Multi-Team Moshpit playlist is back in Featured Playlists, now featuring Season Four’s new 40-player Sat-Link mode.
“And in Zombies, Cranked 2: No Time to Crank returns for players to go on a rampage in “Die Maschine” and “Firebase Z” as we count the days to the mid-season release of “Mauer der Toten,” our next round-based Zombies map.”
League Play has also changed this week in Black Ops: Cold War, with gamers Treyarch adding new rewards to unlock.
In-game cosmetic rewards can now be earned in League Play, but this will mean earning Placement Rewards by participating in Ladder Events.
Skill Division Rewards will also provide the same rewards by winning 10 matches in your current Skill Division.
Each Ladder Event placement type will award a Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Sticker when earned, and additional Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Sticker rewards can be unlocked in each of the five Divisions.
Today’s Warzone patch notes can be found below and contain the following changes:
EVENT
GENERAL
GAMEPLAY
BUG FIXES
Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
Fixed an issue that caused the Spotter Scope ability to remain available to use for the duration of the match if the Player used the Spotter Scope prior to picking up Weapons.
Fixed an issue causing the Red Door use/interact prompt text to not appear properly.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed
0 Comments