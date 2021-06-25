Watch as tornado rips through Barking, London – trees pulled from ground as locals panic

Shocking footage has captured the moment a tornado tore through a residential street in Barking, east London causing widespread chaos and destruction. The rare weather event struck in the area shortly after 8pm on Friday evening causing people to shelter indoors as flying debris damaged cars and homes.

One shocked resident captured the “twister” on camera with the high winds sending trees flying across the road. Wheelie bins, rubbish and roof tiles can be seen being hurled about by the force of the gale. Elsewhere the extreme weather caused garden walls to collapse leaving only piles of bricks still standing. Sky News’ Kiran Bhangal tweeted: “Just experienced a tornado in Barking east London.”

Barking and Dagenham Police said in a statement: “Police were called at around 1920hrs to reports of damage caused to roofs, electrical equipment, street furniture and vehicles in Hulse Avenue and some surrounding roads in the Barking area. “This is a weather-related incident, during which there was a lightning strike.” It comes as thunderstorms and heavy rains have hit northeast London and Kent. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the area with residents advised to expect some flooding and travel disruption.

Tornadoes considered rare in the UK but can occur yearly, according to the Met Office, The Met Office website states: “Around 30 tornadoes a year are reported in the UK. “These are typically small and short-lived. “But can cause structural damage if they pass over built-up areas.”

