What is the normal blood oxygen saturation by age? When to seek help

Normal blood oxygen range for seniors

Older adults typically have lower saturation levels compared to their younger counterparts.

An acceptable level for some older men and women is around 95 percent.

Health conditions will mean these values vary, but blood oxygen below 92 percent requires emergency treatment.

People should watch out for symptoms of hyperoxemia and hypoxemia, which indicate oxygen level fluctuations.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Read More