Why millions of Windows 10 fans face a disappointing wait to get Windows 11

After weeks of rumours, leaks and endless speculation Microsoft has finally lifted the lid on its new Windows 11 operating system. This blockbuster upgrade features a swathe of changes and new features including a refreshed Start Menu that’s cleaner and easier to use along with the addition of info-packed widgets and better integration with Microsoft Teams.

Users will also be treated to less memory-hungry security updates that Microsoft says will be 40 percent smaller. In fact, the firm is so confident about the size of these of updates that it says users should be able to download them via 4G and 5G data signals.

Windows 11 is also more efficient so should use less battery life and the Redmond firm is boasting that it will be the most secure version of Windows ever. So that all sounds pretty exciting but millions of Windows 10 users face a very long wait to get their hands on it.

Microsoft says it hopes to launch this new OS later this year but that doesn’t mean everyone will be able to upgrade to it.

It appears that a bunch of brand new PCs will be launched soon that will have Windows 11 pre-installed but, if you want to keep your current machine, then the release will be pushed out in stages.

READ MORE: Bye bye Skype: Microsoft integrating Teams into Windows 11 instead